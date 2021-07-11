Public Health Offering Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic in Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is ramping up efforts to make getting your COVID-19 vaccination as easy and convenient as possible. We are setting up new pop-up clinics this weekend around Greater Sudbury.

“In addition to other COVID-19 vaccination options, pop-up clinics will be set up in locations where people go already, making it even easier to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “With a steady vaccine supply, we want to offer vaccine in as many locations as possible so people can easily get their first dose now and their second dose as soon as they are eligible. We are well on our way to our two-dose summer and a well-protected community,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

Appointments are not required for pop-up clinics. All COVID-19 safety precautions are in place at the clinics, as well as the required pre-screening and post-immunization monitoring. Additional pop-up clinic locations will be announced as soon as they are organized, sometimes on short notice. Check often as details will be posted on Public Health’s website and social media channels.

Pop-up clinics this weekend

Friday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., James Jerome Sports Complex, Greater Sudbury, 130 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 180 doses of Moderna.

Saturday, July 10, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., James Jerome Sports Complex, Greater Sudbury, 130 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 180 doses of Moderna.

Sunday, July 11, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Moonlight Beach, Greater Sudbury, 125 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 180 Moderna.

Vaccination opportunities

In addition to pop-up clinics, there are many other vaccination opportunities. Next week, Public Health, in partnership with the City of Greater Sudbury, will also announce plans for a new mobile vaccination clinic—more details coming soon.

Appointment-based clinics

To book online, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Walk-in clinics

For up-to-date opportunities near you, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

Standby list for appointment-based clinic dates

Online only. Register daily by visiting phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

Pharmacy and primary care

Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for pharmacy locations and booking information. Some primary care providers also offer vaccination against COVID-19.

Important reminder

All second dose appointments for Public Health clinics that were originally booked to occur on or after July 12 have been cancelled and need to be rebooked by clients, with limited exceptions. Anyone who has already rebooked their second dose appointment is not affected by these cancellations.

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines

Everyone over the age of 12 can get their first dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Everyone aged 18 and over can receive either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, these two mRNA vaccines can be safely interchanged.

Currently, only Pfizer-BioNTech is approved for youth aged 12 to 17.

Anyone who received their first dose of vaccine more than 21 days ago (Pfizer-BioNTech) or 28 days ago (Moderna).

People who received AstraZeneca 56 days ago (at least 8 weeks) and who would like to get an mRNA vaccine.

Vaccine brands offered and supplies

All Public Health clinics offer one of two mRNA vaccine brands—either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech—and these can be safely interchanged. Based on vaccine supplies, the vaccine brand planned for use at any clinic is subject to change, possibly with limited notice. We encourage you to ask our immunizers for more information to help you make an informed decision and feel comfortable about getting either vaccine brand. To learn which mRNA vaccine brands are planned for our clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

Preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Dress for the weather, you may have to wait in line if you plan on attending a walk-in clinic.

Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the clinic.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).