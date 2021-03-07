iHeartRadio
Public Health Sudbury and Districts Revises Saturday COVID Count

coronavirus-4914028_1280

 

COVID-19 case data

COVID-19 case data are updated seven days a week at 4 p.m. A weekly update is available with additional information to complement the daily report. It will be updated every week on Thursday.

Notice of correction: 

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising that due to an internal error, the COVID-19 case data in the Saturday, March 6, 4 p.m. update was incorrect. This error has been corrected and the updated COVID-19 case data is listed below.

March 6, 2021, at 6:50 p.m. /
6 mars 2021 à 18 h 50		 Current / Actuellement Previous / Précédemment Change from previous report (numbers) / Changement par rapport au rapport précédent (nombres)

 

      
Cases1 | Cas 1 766 744 22 (increase / augmentation)
Active cases | Nombre de cas actifs 173 154 19 (increase / augmentation)
Resolved cases2 | Cas réglés2 593 590 3 (increase / augmentation)
Deceased | Décès 14 14 0
Cases screened positive for variants of concern3 | Nombre de cas d’infection à un variant préoccupant3 64 54 10 (increase / augmentation)
Cases with confirmed variants of concern identified | Nombre de cas confirmés d’infection à un variant 3 3 0

 

  • BiggerJanuary21

    Greater Sudbury Closing Some Municipal Facilities

    With Sudbury moving into the Red Zone Monday, the city will be closing down some municipal services over and above provincial restrictions. All indoor municipal recreation facilities will be closed including pools, arenas and fitness centres. Outdoor rinks and ski hills will be open for now.
  • Vaccination

    Sudbury Vaccine Lottery Registration Now Open

    Pre-registration for Sudbury COVID-19 vaccines is now open for adults 80 years and up or those receiving chronic home care services. Lotteries will match vaccine recipients with the available supply. Register by Monday, March 8 at 8 pm at surveymonkey.ca/r/vaccineappointment or call 800.708.2505.
  • Jean-Hanson

    COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Jean Hanson Public School in Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Jean Hanson Public School Saturday after three more people tested positive. The Health Unit says, in spite of the outbreak, the school will stay open. Students with classes in Room 12 were told to self-isolate until March 3.

