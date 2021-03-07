Public Health Sudbury and Districts Revises Saturday COVID Count
COVID-19 case data
COVID-19 case data are updated seven days a week at 4 p.m. A weekly update is available with additional information to complement the daily report. It will be updated every week on Thursday.
Notice of correction:
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising that due to an internal error, the COVID-19 case data in the Saturday, March 6, 4 p.m. update was incorrect. This error has been corrected and the updated COVID-19 case data is listed below.
|March 6, 2021, at 6:50 p.m. /
6 mars 2021 à 18 h 50
|Current / Actuellement
|Previous / Précédemment
|Change from previous report (numbers) / Changement par rapport au rapport précédent (nombres)
|
|Cases1 | Cas 1
|766
|744
|22 (increase / augmentation)
|Active cases | Nombre de cas actifs
|173
|154
|19 (increase / augmentation)
|Resolved cases2 | Cas réglés2
|593
|590
|3 (increase / augmentation)
|Deceased | Décès
|14
|14
|0
|Cases screened positive for variants of concern3 | Nombre de cas d’infection à un variant préoccupant3
|64
|54
|10 (increase / augmentation)
|Cases with confirmed variants of concern identified | Nombre de cas confirmés d’infection à un variant
|3
|3
|0