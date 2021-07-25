Public Health Sudbury Reports Potential Public Exposure to COVID-19

Issued: Saturday, July 24, 2021 by Public Health Sudbury and Districts

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on Ontario Northland bus 2306 and 5401 on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. This Ontario Northland bus service departed Toronto-Union Station at 11:30 p.m. with service to North Bay and transfer service to Sudbury.

Actions to take:

Anyone on board Ontario Northland bus routes 2306 and 5401 on July 14, 2021, is advised to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms.

Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Visit ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).