iHeartRadio
-1°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Public Health Sudbury Warns of Potential Low-Risk Exposure to COVID

Greyhound

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on a Greyhound bus on Monday, December 21, 2020. This Greyhound bus service departed Toronto (Bay Street terminal) at 2 p.m. and arrived at the Sudbury bus terminal at 6:45 p.m.

Actions to take:

Anyone on board this bus is advised to follow public health guidance:

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

  • COVID-19_Update

    Public Health Explains How the Lockdown Will Affect Sudbury and Districts

    Ontario will go back into lockdown at 12:01 am Saturday December 26. Monday evening, Public Health Sudbury & Districts outlined how people will be affected. Individuals are expected to stay home as much as possible except for essential reasons, work remotely, and avoid anything but essential travel.
  • Ontario_Northland_5041

    Sudbury Public Health Warns of Potential COVID Contact

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts is warning passengers on a Tuesday December 15 Ontario Northland bus they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Bus #5502 that was scheduled to arrive in Sudbury at 7:15 p.m is affected. Anyone on the bus is asked to isolate right away if symptoms develop.
  • people-5059064_1280

    Sudbury Needs to Keep Doing Its Part

    As we head into the last weekend before the holiday season, Public Health Sudbury & Districts, the City of Greater Sudbury, and the Greater Sudbury Police Service are reminding everyone to be patient and continue to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram