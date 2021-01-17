iHeartRadio
-8°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Second Retirement Home COVID Death Brings Sudbury Total to Four

Amberwood

Officials at Amberwood Suites Retirement Home have confirmed Sudbury's fourth death related to COVID-19 and the second at their facility. The news comes just one day after the home lost its first resident to the virus.  

A media statement from Amberwood said,

"We are sad to announce the loss of a second Resident to COVID-19.  our deepest sympathies go out to the family and all of our Residents and Staff who are feeling the full effect of this pandemic. 

Staff and community partners are onsite to provide emotional support to our Residents and Co-workers during this difficult time.

We continue to work with our community health partners to monitor COVID positive Residents and manage the outbreak.  these are unprecedented times for our community.  Our fight to keep R4eidents comfortable and health and to stop the spread of COVID continues to be our priority." 

Health officials declared an outbreak at the home on January 5.  Since then, 35 people at the home, including 32 residents and three staff, have tested positive for COVID.

  • BiggerJanuary21

    Sudbury Mayor Issues Statement on COVID Deaths

    Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger has expressed condolences to the family and friends of people who've lost their lives to COVID-19. Greater Sudbury Paramedic staff are at Amberwood Suites monitoring the situation and helping provide care. He encouraged the community to stay at home to reduce spread.
  • board-1076667_1280

    Sudbury Services Affected by Extended COVID-19 Shutdown

    Ontario announced Thursday that the shutdown in northern Ontario, scheduled to end Saturday, January 9, will be extended to Saturday, January 23. As a result, the temporary changes made to a number of municipal services and programs on December 26 will continue until January 23.
  • COVIDTest

    Greater Sudbury Reports 19 New COVID Cases Saturday

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon. All of the new cases are in the City of Greater Sudbury. Public Health confirms that two of the cases are related to an outbreak in the community.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram