Second Retirement Home COVID Death Brings Sudbury Total to Four

Officials at Amberwood Suites Retirement Home have confirmed Sudbury's fourth death related to COVID-19 and the second at their facility. The news comes just one day after the home lost its first resident to the virus.

A media statement from Amberwood said,

"We are sad to announce the loss of a second Resident to COVID-19. our deepest sympathies go out to the family and all of our Residents and Staff who are feeling the full effect of this pandemic.

Staff and community partners are onsite to provide emotional support to our Residents and Co-workers during this difficult time.

We continue to work with our community health partners to monitor COVID positive Residents and manage the outbreak. these are unprecedented times for our community. Our fight to keep R4eidents comfortable and health and to stop the spread of COVID continues to be our priority."

Health officials declared an outbreak at the home on January 5. Since then, 35 people at the home, including 32 residents and three staff, have tested positive for COVID.