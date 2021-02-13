Sudbury and Districts Moves to Orange Designation Tuesday

The stay-at-home lockdown will be lifted for Sudbury and Districts Tuesday. Sudbury moves into the orange-restrict designation, after this region saw COVID case numbers rise over the last month. That means restaurants and bars can open with restrictions and indoor gatherings of 10 are allowed.

Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies

Limits for certain organized public events and social gatherings such as functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, barbeques or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, or parks, where physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people indoors 25 people outdoors

Limits for organized public events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities, where physical distancing can be maintained: 50 people indoors 100 people outdoors

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applied in any venue other than a private dwelling): 30% capacity of the room indoors 100 people outdoors



Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained: 50 patrons seated indoors

Outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted, including alcohol

No buffet style service

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metres minimum or impermeable barrier required between tables

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Personal protective equipment, including eye protection, required when is a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Night clubs and strip clubs only permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Maintain 2 metres physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres in areas where there are weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes

Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained: Maximum of 50 people total in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines and all indoor classes, however each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room, or 100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league

Exemptions for high performance athletes and parasports

Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaging in a sport

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible; measures to prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Meeting and event spaces

Capacity limit for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained: 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors

Limits for wedding, funeral and religious services, rites or ceremonies apply if held in meeting and event spaces: 30% capacity of the room indoors 100 people outdoors

Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Exceptions for court and government services

Retail

New for Orange-Restrict as of February 2021:

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19covid 19 symptoms) This does not apply to indoor malls, which will have to do screening in accordance with instructions by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Limit volume of music to be no low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

For malls, a safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Personal care services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed

Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained

Table games are prohibited

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Cinemas

Capacity limits per venue, where physical distancing can be maintained: 50 people indoors or 100 outdoors

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Performing arts facilities

Capacity limits per venue, where physical distancing can be maintained: 50 spectators indoors or 100 spectators outdoors

Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted

Drive-in performances permitted

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Here’s what the announcement means for City programs and services:

Ski Hills

Both Adanac and Lively Ski Hills will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17. Operations have been adapted in response to COVID-19.

• Patrons must book their tickets before arriving at the hill, as day tickets will not be available onsite. Those with memberships or punch cards are also required to book ahead. Booking can be done online at www.greatersudbury.ca/leisure.

• Anyone who experiences technical difficulties when booking can call the ski hill directly at 705-688-3969 for Adanac or 705-692-5030 for Lively. Phone-in customers should anticipate longer wait times for assistance due to high call volumes.

• All patrons and staff must wear masks in all indoor spaces and face coverings while waiting in lift lines and when on the ski lifts.

• All patrons and staff must maintain appropriate physical distancing as indicated on onsite signage.

• The chalet will be available for washroom use only. There will be no food or beverages permitted in the chalet. Occupancy limits will be posted at the entrance of the chalet. If the chalet is at maximum capacity, you must not enter at that time.

• At this time, only members of the same household are permitted to ride the chair lift together. Lift attendants will not allow or ask patrons to ride a chairlift with individuals they do not know.

For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/ski-hills/frequently-asked-questions-covid-19. The website will be updated with any further operational changes, as required. For ski hill conditions, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/ski-hills.

Other Outdoor Activities

Outdoor neighbourhood rinks are open, with limited capacity.

Queen’s Athletic Skating Oval and the Ramsey Lake Skating Path are open. Due to fluctuations in temperatures, hours of operation may change without notice. Visit www.greatersudbury.ca/outdoorrinks for updates.

Field houses will remain closed. Residents should be prepared to change skates outside. Benches are available for use at these locations.

Dog parks are open. Other parks, playgrounds and open spaces are open for pass-through purposes but cannot be used for team games or sports. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized.

The Jim Gordon Boardwalk (Bell Park), Delki Dozzi track and Fielding Memorial Park walking loop are open for winter walking opportunities.

When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge.

Arenas

Under the Province’s new guidelines, arenas are permitted to open starting February 16. Staff are currently preparing the facilities for safe reopening and will contact user groups directly regarding scheduling and ice allocation. More information on exact opening dates will be provided next week.

Staff are currently reviewing and adjusting Ice Association and Adult Group contracts to reflect the end of the stay at home order. Revised agreements will be emailed to groups through the booking system. For users who paid for ice time from February 11 to 15, a credit will be applied to their account to use for future bookings.

A number of City facilities have been identified as locations for vaccination clinics, including four community arenas. Vaccinations are critical to our community's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and arenas are the ideal large, accessible spaces for these clinics. As a result, Carmichael and Dr. Edgar Leclair will not be available for public use at this time. Centennial and Countryside will only be available for public use until mid-March. Staff will work directly with user groups on a process to reallocate ice at other facilities.

For more information on arenas, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/arenas.

Pools and Fitness Centres

Beginning February 16, all municipal pools will be open for one-hour reservations, lane swimming, Aquafitness and Aquatherapy. Online registration will be available at www.greatersudbury.ca/play/pools beginning at noon on Saturday, February 13.

Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre, Dowling Leisure Centre, Rayside Balfour Workout Centre and Capreol Millenium Centre will open for one-hour fitness reservations beginning February 16. Falconbridge Community Centre will open for one-hour fitness reservations beginning February 22. Online registration will be available at www.greatersudbury.ca/play/recreational-facilities/fitness-centres beginning at noon on February 13.

GOVA Transit

GOVA Transit will continue to serve the community with current levels of service and enhanced safety measures in place. The GOVA downtown Transit Hub waiting area is open to the public with a maximum capacity of 25 people. Riders are encouraged to plan ahead for their trips and dress warm. They're also reminded to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance. To further support physical distancing, GOVA Transit monitors and manages passenger capacity on its routes on a daily basis to deploy extra buses when necessary.

Tom Davies Square

Tom Davies Square will be open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Public access is limited to the main floor, including the public washrooms. In order to minimize lineups, residents are encouraged to contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) to make an appointment or discuss alternate service options. Many services are available by telephone or online at www.greatersudbury.ca/eservices. Residents are reminded that Tom Davies Square and other municipal offices are closed for Family Day on Monday, February 15.

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres

Libraries and Citizen Service Centres will reopen for regular service beginning Friday, February 19. All returned materials will be disinfected or quarantined for an appropriate period of time before being recirculated. Library programs continue to be offered online at this time. Visit www.sudburylibraries.ca/covid-19-update for more information.

Residents who require assistance from a Citizen Service Centre, including the one at Tom Davies Square, are still encouraged to contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) or contact the facility directly to discuss options, as many services are available by telephone or online at www.greatersudbury.ca/eservices.

Garbage and Recycling

The front counter at the Recycling Centre will reopen on Tuesday, February 16. The counter will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon for purchase of backyard composters, kitchen collectors and Big Blues. Payment by credit or debit is encouraged.

The Recycling Centre will not be distributing blue boxes or exchanging damaged green carts. Residents are asked to place an order on the Waste Wise app, online at www.greatersudbury.ca/wastewise, or by contacting 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca).

Animal Shelter

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter continues to accept visitors by appointment only. Please contact 311 to make arrangements.

Reminders

• Limit close contact to the people you live with and stay at least two metres away from everyone else. Those who live alone can have close contact with only one other household.

• Events and social gatherings in private homes, backyards and parks are limited to 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors.

• Organized public events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities, such as event centres, are limited to 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors.

• Residents must wear a mask or face covering inside businesses or organizations. A mask or face covering is also recommended outdoors when physical distancing is a challenge.

• Travel outside the Greater Sudbury area should be for essential purposes only. Anyone travelling outside of Ontario during the shutdown period should self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

• Continue to follow basic but important measures to prevent the spread of illness. Wash your hands often, wear a mask or face covering, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve and stay home if you feel sick.

• The Province has a number of rules for in-person shopping, indoor dining and sports and recreational facilities. Visit www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-response-framework-keeping-ontario-safe-and-open for more information.

311

Contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) for:

• People not self-isolating after international travel.

• Organized events and social gatherings that exceed what’s permitted by the Province.

• Questions about provincial rules and regulations or effects on City programs and services.

The enforcement of COVID-19 legislation is a joint initiative by City By-law Officers, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Greater Sudbury Police Service. 311 representatives will log your complaint, and direct it to the appropriate party based on time of day, and severity and type of issue.

For up-to-date information and details on service changes related to COVID-19, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/COVID.

For local COVID-19 information, visit www.phsd.ca/covid-19.