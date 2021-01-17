iHeartRadio
Sudbury Mayor Issues Statement on COVID Deaths

BiggerJanuary21

Sunday morning, Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger expressed condolences to the family and friends of people who've lost their lives to COVID-19. Greater Sudbury Paramedic staff are at Amberwood Suites monitoring the situation and helping provide care.  He encouraged the community to stay at home to reduce spread.  

Here is the full text of the statement from the Mayor.

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family members and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives to COVID-19. The situation at Amberwood Suites is extremely sad and my thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected.

Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services staff are actively assisting on site to do our best to monitor the situation and provide care. I would ask that as a community our thoughts and prayers be with the residents, staff and families of Amberwood Suites during this challenging time.

Please take the province's orders very seriously and do everything you can. It is extremely vital that we stay at home to reduce community spread.

Sincerely,

Mayor Brian Bigger - City of Greater Sudbury

