Sudbury Police Will Not Conduct Stops to Enforce COVID Legislation

Greater Sudbury Police will not be conducting stops to enforce new COVID restrictions enforced by the province as of midnight Saturday morning. GSPS Chief Paul Pedersen tweeted Saturday morning that officers would continue using a balanced approach between education and enforcement where appropriate.

In a release dated Friday, April 16, 2021, Greater Sudbury Police pointed out that the the Provincial Government in consultation with Provincial Health Officials announced additional restrictions and a two-week (14-day) extension of the Provincial Lockdown and Stay-at-Home Order in order to assist is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and the variants.

the rest of the RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE IS CONTAINED BELOW.

Please do not call 9-1-1 or our non-emergency number if you have questions related to the legislation. Please call 3-1-1 in relation to COVID-19 complaints/violations and your call will be directed to the appropriate response agency.

With these new restrictions, the Government also enhanced law enforcement powers when it comes to enforcement in particular the authority to require any individual to provide their home address and purpose for not being at their residence, as well as, the authority to stop vehicles to inquire about an individual's reasons for leaving their home.

Upon reviewing the new authority given to Police Services, it is our decision to maintain our current proactive and reactive complaint driven education and enforcement model by emphasizing the 4E’s of Engage, Explain, Educate and Enforce. We will continue to engage with community members in order to explain why it important to follow the restrictions put in place to help flatten the curve. We will continue to educate our community members on the new and current regulations in order to gain voluntary compliance and we will enforce the regulations where appropriate for our community’s health and well-being.

We will not be conducting random person or vehicle stops for the sole purpose of determining where you are going or why you are out of your residence.

Please note, if you are stopped for a traffic-related reason or a Criminal offence, Officers will ask for your identification and may make inquiries related to this Emergency Order. If you are stopped for a traffic violation or a Criminal offence, you must provide valid identification to the Officer upon request. It is the law.  

As we continue to navigate through these evolving and difficult times, we must all do our part to help stop the spread of the virus. Please stay at home unless for essential reasons and follow the Public Health recommendations.

Together, we will get through this and Greater Sudbury will continue to be a safe place to live, work and play.

Thank you for your ongoing support and commitment to community safety and well-being.

  • HSN COVID

    COVID Outbreak Declared at Health Sciences North in Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North’s Ramsey Lake Health Centre affecting the sixth floor, north tower. Currently, there are two active outbreaks at Health Sciences North, both are contained and there is no evidence of ongoing transmission.
  • doctor-5707722_1280

    More COVID-19 Vaccines Available in Sudbury

    More COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Greater Sudbury. Public Health is booking vaccine appointments for those 70 and older through the Ontario online booking system. Those 55 and up can now book an appointment to get the AstraZeneca vaccine at any one of three pharmacies in the area.
  • 323SecondAveN

    COVID-19 Outbreak at Sudbury Apartment Building

    Public Health Sudbury has declared a COVID outbreak at the apartments at 323 Second Avenue North. There's a high risk of exposure for anyone who lives in, works in, or has visited the building since March 6. Everyone in the building is asked to stay home and get tested if they show symptoms.

