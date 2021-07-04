Sudbury Youth Eligible to Book Accelerated 2nd COVID Vaccine Monday

Starting Monday, July 5, 2021, youth aged 12 and over across Ontario who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than 28 days ago are eligible to book online for an appointment to receive their second dose. Those who book online must pay attention to the age eligibility noted for clinics. If a youth aged 12-17 books into an 18+ (Moderna) clinic, their appointment will need to be rescheduled.

Additionally, and effective immediately, youth aged 12 and over in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts can attend a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic to receive their second dose. Youth are eligible for the walk-in clinics if their first dose was more than 21 days ago (for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine). The online booking system is restricted to dose intervals of 28 days or more.

The accelerated second dose schedule for youth is helpful to meeting the provincial goal of ensuring youth are fully protected before the fall school entry.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is also reminding everyone that with the provincial decision to accelerate COVID-19 mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) doses, all second dose appointments currently scheduled at a Public Health clinic on or after July 12 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts are cancelled and need to be rebooked, with limited exceptions. Anyone who has already rebooked their accelerated appointment is not affected by the cancellations.

Over the coming weeks, Public Health will explore enhanced transportation options to clinics as part of efforts to reduce barriers to immunization.

For the most up-to-date vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, including new walk-in clinic opportunities, continue to check phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

How to book an appointment

To book online visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. this weekend, for an appointment.

Walk-in clinics

Public Health is continually monitoring and adjusting our approaches to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccines. Check phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for the most up-to-date vaccination options, including additional walk-in clinic opportunities.

Preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

All vaccination clinics have COVID-safety measures in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Dress for the weather, you may have to wait in line if you plan on attending a walk-in clinic.

Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the clinic.

On June 30, 2021, Health Canada updated the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Vaccine Product Monographs to describe very rare reports of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining around the heart) following vaccination. Cases of myocarditis or pericarditis following immunization with COVID-19 vaccines have been reported in a small number of people in Canada and internationally. These reports are very rare and investigations into the association between myocarditis or pericarditis and mRNA vaccines continue.

The benefits of COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh their potential risks, as scientific evidence shows that they reduce deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Federal, provincial and local public health authorities encourage people to get vaccinated and to get their second dose of vaccine as soon as they are eligible.

As with all vaccinations, any adverse event occurring after a vaccination, which may or may not be related to the vaccine itself, should be reported to Public Health by health care providers.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).