Walden Public School in Sudbury Told to Self-Isolate

WaldenPS

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Walden Public School and is dismissing the entire school community. All students, staff, and essential visitors of Walden Public School are dismissed and must self-isolate up until and including March 19, 2021, due to confirmed cases of COVID-19. Rainbow District School Board had already made the decision on March 7, 2021, that all classes for in-person learners at Walden Public School will be delivered remotely. All students and staff who have already been advised to self-isolate and who have received a letter with more specific direction should follow the direction in that letter.

Public Health has determined that there is potential widespread COVID-19 infection among the school community. Broader testing of the school community will assist with additional case finding. This, combined with self-isolation of all school attendees, is intended to limit further spread.

Further, on March 11, 2021, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts in consultation with the area school boards and leadership from other schools, instructed schools to transition to virtual learning effective Monday, March 15. This will affect all schools, public and private, in Public Health Sudbury & Districts service area with the exception of Chapleau, Foleyet and Gogama and is intended as an additional layer of protection.

Public Health is working closely with the school community and Rainbow District School Board to ensure all necessary public health measures are put into place to identify potential cases and limit spread. Parents and guardians are being provided notice of the school dismissal and will receive specific public health guidance. Previously dismissed individuals must continue to follow the guidance provided by public health.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen for symptoms of COVID-19 every day before going to school or work and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board’s website for information: rainbowschools.ca. Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online at phsd.ca.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest (Health Sciences North) or to call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high, and your patience is appreciated.

  • BiggerJanuary21

    Greater Sudbury Closing Some Municipal Facilities

    With Sudbury moving into the Red Zone Monday, the city will be closing down some municipal services over and above provincial restrictions. All indoor municipal recreation facilities will be closed including pools, arenas and fitness centres. Outdoor rinks and ski hills will be open for now.
  • coronavirus-4914028_1280

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts Revises Saturday COVID Count

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising that, due to an internal error, the COVID-19 case data in the Saturday, March 6, 4:00 pm report was incorrect. The updated case count shows 22 new cases, all in Greater Sudbury. With 3 resolved cases, that brings the active count in the area to 173.
  • Vaccination

    Sudbury Vaccine Lottery Registration Now Open

    Pre-registration for Sudbury COVID-19 vaccines is now open for adults 80 years and up or those receiving chronic home care services. Lotteries will match vaccine recipients with the available supply. Register by Monday, March 8 at 8 pm at surveymonkey.ca/r/vaccineappointment or call 800.708.2505.

