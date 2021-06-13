Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics This Week in Sudbury and Districts

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics available the week of June 14

Issued: Sunday, June 13, 2021

Beginning Monday, June 14, 2021, residents of Sudbury and districts will now be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at select clinics. Anyone who is eligible to receive their first or second dose of vaccine will be welcome to attend these walk-in clinics. This approach will allow Public Health to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible and meet the incredible local demand, offering further protection as more individuals are eligible for their first or second doses.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts recognizes that people have recently had challenges while attempting to book an appointment through the phone system or by using the online provincial booking system. Public Health is responding and doing everything possible to adapt our approaches to meet local needs.

The first COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic will take place in Greater Sudbury on June 14, at the Carmichael Arena. This is a new and exciting approach with unique conditions and challenges. Individuals who choose to attend the walk-in clinic can expect to wait in line, and this option may not be suitable for those who cannot stand or wait for longer periods of time. We will do our best to accommodate everyone; however, it is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to every person that attends a walk-in clinic. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is asking the public for patience and kindness as we roll out this new approach to get more vaccine in arms.

COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic dates, locations, and times.

Espanola

June 16, 2021, at the Espanola Recreation Centre between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be up to 200 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Greater Sudbury

June 14, 2021, at the Carmichael Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 450 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

June 15, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

June 16, 2021, at the Centennial Community Centre and Arena (Hanmer) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 250 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

June 17, 2021, at the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena (Azilda) between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 150 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

June 18, 2021, at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be up to 450 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Manitoulin Island

June 15, 2021, at the NEMI Recreation Centre (Little Current) between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be up to 180 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Sudbury East

June 17, 2021, at the St. Charles Community Centre between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be up to 65 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Second dose information

Those currently eligible for a second dose include individuals 70 years of age and older in 2021 and those who received a first dose on or before April 18, 2021. Individuals are also eligible for their second dose at the original interval if they have certain health conditions or are members of high-risk population groups.

As the Province of Ontario continues to announce individuals who will be eligible for shortened second dose intervals, Public Health will communicate those opportunities locally when more details are known. Visit phsd.ca and check the provincial online booking system often for updates and opportunities to book their second dose. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is continually adding clinics and appointments.

Vaccine interchangeability

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has stated that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can be interchanged for first and second doses. If you got a first dose of a mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) you should be offered the same mRNA vaccine for your second dose if the vaccine supply allows. If the same mRNA vaccine is not readily available, another mRNA vaccine can be interchanged to complete the vaccine series. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe to be used together in a vaccine schedule.

If your first dose was AstraZeneca, for your second dose you can choose to receive either:

A second dose of AstraZeneca. If you choose a second dose of AstraZeneca, you can get your second dose 8 weeks after the first.

An mRNA vaccine (either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna). If you choose an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) for your second dose, you can book a second dose only appointment 8 weeks after your first dose.

Additional doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna are expected and additional opportunities to receive first and second doses will become available. Check the provincial online booking system often for updates and opportunities to book an appointment.

Preparing for a walk-in clinic or COVID-19 vaccination appointment

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the clinic.

For information on local vaccine eligibility, how to book an appointment, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates, types, and locations, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).