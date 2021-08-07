iHeartRadio
16°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Wiikwemkoong Advises of Public High-Risk Exposure to COVID-19

Wiikwemkoong Vaccine

Friday August 6, 2021

WIIKWEMKOONG ADVISES OF PUBLIC HIGH-RISK EXPOSURE OF COVID-19 AT LOCAL GATHERING

We are advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 to anyone who had attended a social gathering at 1900 Wikwemikong Way on Saturday July 31, 2021.

This includes Zipp-Thru Gas Bar, and Hiawatha’s food truck.

Actions to Take

If you were at this location on Saturday July 31, 2021:

• We are asking you to immediately self-isolate, and to contact your local health unit to book a COVID-19 test.

• If you are experiencing symptoms, we are asking you to immediately self-isolate and contact your local health unit.

We are reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID- 19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practice physical distancing, wear your mask, wash your hands, and keep track of your activity to support contact tracing.

For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practice all public health guidelines.

Ogimaa Duke Peltier

  • OntNorth

    Public Health Sudbury Reports Potential Public Exposure to COVID-19

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts is reporting possible COVID exposure on two Ontario Northland busses. Routes 2306 and 5401 left Toronto Union Station at 11:30 pm July 14, travelling to North Bay and Sudbury. If you were on either, self monitor for 14 days and isolate if you show symptoms.
  • COVIDVaccine

    COVID-19 Delta Variant Now Dominant in Sudbury and Districts

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported Friday that the Delta variant is now dominant in this area. Since July 1, 70% of new cases in Sudbury and Districts are the more transmissible, dangerous strain of the virus. Public Health says it is more important than ever to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • PopUpMoonlight

    Public Health Offering Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic in Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering a "Pop-Up" COVID 19 vaccine clinic today at Moonlight Beach from now to 5:00 pm. They'll have up to 125 Pfizer doses and 180 Moderna for anyone eligible for a first or second shot. Get more information at the Public Health Sudbury website.
  • YouthVaccine

    Sudbury Youth Eligible to Book Accelerated 2nd COVID Vaccine Monday

    Starting Monday, youth aged 12 and over across Ontario who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than 28 days ago are eligible to book online for an appointment to receive their second dose. Those who book online must pay attention to the age eligibility noted for clinics.
  • COVIDVaccine

    Accelerated 2nd COVID Shot Available in Sudbury Starting Monday

    Starting Monday, June 28, anyone 18 and over in Sudbury and Districts who got a 1st dose mRNA vaccine will be eligible to book a second dose ahead of schedule. Public Health has expanded 2nd dose eligibility for its walk-in clinics to anyone aged 18 with certain conditions. Details at phsd.ca
  • COVIDVaccine

    Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics This Week in Sudbury and Districts

    Beginning June 14, residents of Sudbury and districts will be able to get COVID-19 shots without an appointment. Anyone eligible for their first or second dose can go to these walk-in clinics. The first clinic will be June 14 (Monday) at the Carmichael Arena starting at 9:00 am.
  • Baffinland

    Did a Nunavut Mine Send the Delta Variant to Greater Sudbury

    The Toronto Star reported June 12 that 127 Ontario cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been linked to an outbreak at Nunavut's Baffinland mine. Over 1200 workers flew to homes across the country, including Sudbury, after the outbreak. Public Health advised of the high-risk exposure May 29th.
  • Baffinland

    Is a Nunavut COVID Outbreak Infecting Greater Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury advises workers at Baffinland Mary River Mine in Nunavut to self isolate and get tested if they've worked there since April 30. Baffinland suspended operations May 5 and, as of then, Nunavut Public Health has identified 23 active cases connected to a COVID outbreak at the mine.
  • ornge

    New COVID-19 Outbreak at Health Sciences North in Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North, this time on the fourth floor, south tower. Public Health is working with the hospital to track down the source and control the spread. There are 22 confirmed cases at HSN, 8 in ICU.
12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram