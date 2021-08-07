Wiikwemkoong Advises of Public High-Risk Exposure to COVID-19

Friday August 6, 2021

WIIKWEMKOONG ADVISES OF PUBLIC HIGH-RISK EXPOSURE OF COVID-19 AT LOCAL GATHERING

We are advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 to anyone who had attended a social gathering at 1900 Wikwemikong Way on Saturday July 31, 2021.

This includes Zipp-Thru Gas Bar, and Hiawatha’s food truck.

Actions to Take

If you were at this location on Saturday July 31, 2021:

• We are asking you to immediately self-isolate, and to contact your local health unit to book a COVID-19 test.

• If you are experiencing symptoms, we are asking you to immediately self-isolate and contact your local health unit.

We are reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID- 19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practice physical distancing, wear your mask, wash your hands, and keep track of your activity to support contact tracing.

For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practice all public health guidelines.

Ogimaa Duke Peltier