Brand Ambassador, Sudbury, Bell Media

Position: Brand Ambassador

Work status: Casual Part Time

Location: Sudbury (ON)

This is an opportunity to represent Bell Media’s Pure Country 91.7 in Sudbury and surrounding areas! We are looking for an energetic, driven and engaging person to join the Promotions team! This position is ideally suited for a team player with excellent people skills, who has the ability and enjoys interacting with all listener groups.

Key Responsibilities:

Executing a logistics plan for events including being responsible for the transport, setup and removal of promotional assets and equipment

Ensuring all necessary branded assets (i.e. tents, backdrops, audio equipment, signage and activations) are properly set up in a visible location for radio remotes, events or live broadcasts

Greeting and interacting with clients and listeners in an energetic, professional and courteous manner.

Promoting special events, promotions, activations & contests that are happening at the remote or live broadcast

Sharing Bell Media on-air promotions, programming and contesting for the station being represented with listeners.

Other related duties as assigned

Qualifications: Previous retail or customer service experience

Must be available and willing to work evenings and weekends including some statutory holidays

Highly motivated, dependable and energetic

Must possess a valid G driver’s license

Keen ability to proactively problem solve in any situation

Excellent communication skills

Must be responsible, attentive, and have a sense of priority

Ability to lift up heavier items with assistance

Additional Information:

Position Type: Media – Freelancer

Job Status: Temporary – Part time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Sudbury

Application Deadline: June 10th, 2022

Kindly submit interest to jason.almeida@bellmedia.ca with Sudbury Brand Ambassador in the subject line. Only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.