iHeartRadio
26°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Brand Ambassador, Sudbury, Bell Media

Pure Country 91.7 1200x630

Position: Brand Ambassador

Work status: Casual Part Time

Location: Sudbury (ON)

This is an opportunity to represent Bell Media’s Pure Country 91.7 in Sudbury and surrounding areas!  We are looking for an energetic, driven and engaging person to join the Promotions team! This position is ideally suited for a team player with excellent people skills, who has the ability and enjoys interacting with all listener groups. 

Key Responsibilities:    

  • Executing a logistics plan for events including being responsible for the transport, setup and removal of promotional assets and equipment
  • Ensuring all necessary branded assets (i.e. tents, backdrops, audio equipment, signage and activations) are properly set up in a visible location for radio remotes, events or live broadcasts
  • Greeting and interacting with clients and listeners in an energetic, professional and courteous manner.
  • Promoting special events, promotions, activations & contests that are happening at the remote or live broadcast 
  • Sharing Bell Media on-air promotions, programming and contesting for the station being represented with listeners.
  • Other related duties as assigned
  • Qualifications:    Previous retail or customer service experience 
  • Must be available and willing to work evenings and weekends including some statutory holidays 
  • Highly motivated, dependable and energetic 
  • Must possess a valid G driver’s license
  • Keen ability to proactively problem solve in any situation 
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Must be responsible, attentive, and have a sense of priority
  • Ability to lift up heavier items with assistance

Additional Information:    

Position Type: Media – Freelancer

Job Status: Temporary – Part time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Sudbury

Application Deadline: June 10th, 2022

Kindly submit interest to jason.almeida@bellmedia.ca with Sudbury Brand Ambassador in the subject line. Only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

  • Pure Country 91.7 1200x630

    Promotions Coordinator, Sudbury, Bell Media

    Bell Media Radio is looking for a superstar Promotions Coordinator to assist in creating branded content and executing multi-platform promotions for Sudbury’s Pure Country 91.7 and our radio stations in Northern & Central Ontario

Check out what we've been playing!

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram