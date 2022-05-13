Promotions Coordinator, Sudbury, Bell Media

Bell Media Radio is looking for a superstar Promotions Coordinator to assist in creating branded content and executing multi-platform promotions for Sudbury’s Pure Country 91.7 and our radio stations in Northern & Central Ontario. We are searching for an enthusiastic and innovative professional, who can elevate our promotions and digital offerings. Reporting to the Regional Promotions Director, this position is ideally suited for a highly organized and forward thinking individual. Love media, music and connecting with our audience on-air, online and street level!

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and execute on-air, digital and social media promotions to maximize ratings and revenue.

Work closely with Programming, Digital, Sales and our Clients to develop and execute all promotional needs.

Assist in hiring, training, managing and assigning part-time Street Team staff.

Oversee prize fulfilment, providing incredible customer service and ensuring proper company protocols are maintained

Develop and present proposals, promotional announcements and digital content.

Develop, maintain and grow strong internal and external customer relations, including clients and community partners.

Consistently exceed client objectives while maximizing station objectives.

Attend all major station promotions and client promotions as required or assigned.

Attend and participate in weekly meetings as required.

Administrative duties as needed.

Other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Post-secondary education in Sales or Marketing, or a related field.

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a sales/marketing related field in a similar size market, with a proven track record of achievement.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong understanding of social media platforms and best practices.

Demonstrated success in handling a deadline driven workday in where multi-tasking is the norm. Experience and comfort speaking directly to external clients.

Recognize that radio is a 24/7 medium and is willing to step outside of the traditional 9 to 5.

Must possess a valid driver’s licence.

Strong computer and photo/video editing skills an asset, including experience with Photoshop, Microsoft Word, Power Point and Excel.

Excellent knowledge of Sudbury and our radio brands an asset.

Additional Information:

Position Type: Non Management

Job Status: Regular – Full Time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Sudbury

Flexible work profile: Mobile

Application Deadline: May 27th, 2022

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit a cover letter and resume for consideration.

Kindly submit interest to jason.almeida@bellmedia.ca with Sudbury Promotions Coordinator in the subject line. Only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.