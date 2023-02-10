iHeartRadio
-9°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

$1,000 Donation Presented To Maison McCulloch Hospice In Memory Of Andre Rouleau


Don Hospice jan 17 2023

Ron Gladu, president of Club Richelieu Sudbury, and Gerry Rouleau, 54-year club member present a $1000 cheque to Maison McCulloch Hospice in memory of André Rouleau who passed away on June 14th 2013.

In photo :  Ron Glady (left), Julie Aubé (Executive Director, Maison McCulloch Hospice) and Gerry Rouleau

"It is amazing that our community continues to donate to the Hospice in memory of their loved ones 10 years after their loved one’s death!"

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram