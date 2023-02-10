$1,000 Donation Presented To Maison McCulloch Hospice In Memory Of Andre Rouleau
Ron Gladu, president of Club Richelieu Sudbury, and Gerry Rouleau, 54-year club member present a $1000 cheque to Maison McCulloch Hospice in memory of André Rouleau who passed away on June 14th 2013.
In photo : Ron Glady (left), Julie Aubé (Executive Director, Maison McCulloch Hospice) and Gerry Rouleau
"It is amazing that our community continues to donate to the Hospice in memory of their loved ones 10 years after their loved one’s death!"
