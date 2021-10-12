Sudbury Police Continue Homicide Investigation On Bruce Avenue

UPDATE FROM SUDBURY POLICE:

"At around 10:00 p.m. on October 11, 2021, we were called in relation to a Weapons complaint on Bruce Avenue after there were reports of gunshots.

When Officers arrived on scene they located a 40 year old man deceased inside of a residential unit.

It is believed that he died as a result of being shot.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes.

Information provided was that multiple people were seen leaving the area on foot prior to Police arrival.

This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident as it is believed that the individuals are known to each other.

Detectives from our Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division will be canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."

ORIGINAL STORY:

INCREASED POLICE PRESENCE on Bruce Ave after a shooting incident.

Sudbury Police say that 1 male has been confirmed to be deceased.

Suspects believed to have left the area.

This appears to be a targeted incident, but public safety remains a top priority for Police.

Any information please call GSPS or CrimeStoppers.