1 Person Injured After Transport Collision On HWY 144


The following is a release from the OPP:

On July 7, 2023, shortly after 3:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 144, Unorganized Township, north of the City of Greater Sudbury, near mile marker 120.

A single commercial motor vehicle (CMV) had been involved in the collision, which had ruptured the fuel tanks, damaging the highway.

One person had been transported to the local hospital by the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Paramedic Services, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 144 was closed in both directions for over 16 hours during the investigation, removal and clean up of the CMV.

