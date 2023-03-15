iHeartRadio
-2°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

$1 turns into $100,000 for Kimberly Fex of Hanmer with ENCORE win


Screenshot 2023-03-15 143211

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Kimberly Fex of Hanmer. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 3, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Kimberly, a 54-year-old mother, said she’s a regular lottery player and her favourite games are LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49. “I was having my breakfast and checking my tickets when I knew I won something but wasn’t sure how much,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her win. “When I went to the store and had it validated, I was so excited and happy when they said it was $100,000 – I felt so much adrenalin!”

She may purchase a new vehicle and invest her winnings. “It feels nice!” she concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hanmer Kwik Way on Cote Boulevard in Hanmer.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram