$1 turns into $100,000 for Kimberly Fex of Hanmer with ENCORE win

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Kimberly Fex of Hanmer. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the February 3, 2023 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Kimberly, a 54-year-old mother, said she’s a regular lottery player and her favourite games are LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49. “I was having my breakfast and checking my tickets when I knew I won something but wasn’t sure how much,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her win. “When I went to the store and had it validated, I was so excited and happy when they said it was $100,000 – I felt so much adrenalin!”

She may purchase a new vehicle and invest her winnings. “It feels nice!” she concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hanmer Kwik Way on Cote Boulevard in Hanmer.