$1 TURNS INTO $100,000 for Whitefish resident
Release for OLG
TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Roxane Manitowabi of Whitefish. Roxane matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 19, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!
ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.
OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Regional Road 24 in Lively.
