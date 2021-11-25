10-15 Centimeters Of Snow En Route For Sudbury Before The Weekend
Looks like Sudbury MAY just get its' first blast of Winter weather!
Here's the forecast as of Thursday morning:
|Today
|Cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning late this morning then changing to periods of snow this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this morning. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.
|Tonight
|Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 19 overnight.
|Fri, 26 Nov
|Snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low minus 12.
|Sat, 27 Nov
|A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.
|Night
|Cloudy. Low minus 7.
|Sun, 28 Nov
|Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.
You may be interested in...
-
Wednesday Feel Good: Garson Wendy's Manager Recognized For Great Customer ServiceWe spotted this post on the Garson Community Facebook page!
-
Boots & Hearts 2022: SHANIA, Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, FGL & More!Announced Tuesday morning!
-
Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Vehicle Clocked Travelling 138 KM/H In A 60 ZoneCharges have been laid.