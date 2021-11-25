iHeartRadio
10-15 Centimeters Of Snow En Route For Sudbury Before The Weekend

A red Sedan can be seen covered in snow. (Skitterphoto/ Pexels)

Looks like Sudbury MAY just get its' first blast of Winter weather!

Here's the forecast as of Thursday morning:

Today Cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning late this morning then changing to periods of snow this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this morning. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.
Tonight Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 19 overnight.
Fri, 26 Nov Snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Night Cloudy periods. Low minus 12.
Sat, 27 Nov A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.
Night Cloudy. Low minus 7.
Sun, 28 Nov Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.
