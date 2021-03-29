10 People Displaced After Electrical Fire In Capreol Sunday
Sudbury's Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said this on social media Sunday night:
"Up to 10 persons displaced for an electrical fire in Capreol.
Everyone is out safe and hydro on scene to assess the damage.
Great work by our responders from Capreol, Hanmer, and Val Therese!"
No word yet on the extent of damages. Investigation likely underway.
