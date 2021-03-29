iHeartRadio
-8°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

10 People Displaced After Electrical Fire In Capreol Sunday

fire

Sudbury's Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said this on social media Sunday night: 

"Up to 10 persons displaced for an electrical fire in Capreol.

Everyone is out safe and hydro on scene to assess the damage.

Great work by our responders from Capreol, Hanmer, and Val Therese!"

No word yet on the extent of damages.  Investigation likely underway.  

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram