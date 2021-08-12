iHeartRadio
113 Active Wildfires In Northwest Ontario; 12 Not Yet Under Control

No doubt that dumping of rain we saw yesterday helped the forest fire situation in Northern Ontario...Knock on wood, but it's been rather quiet on that front here...Just 10 active fires in the region which are all being observed.  

A MUCH different situation in Ontario's Northwest...Although some rain DID help there, we're learning that there are 113 active wildfires as of this morning.  12 of those are NOT under control, including the biggie, Kenora 51, which is now over 200 thousand hectares in size.

FOR MORE DETAILS, HEAD TO ONTARIO.CA/FORESTFIRES 

  • Kenora 51
    • Kenora 51 is 200,667 hectares in size and remains not under control.
    • Kenora 51 remains 20 km north of Wabaseemoong on the northern side of Umfreville Lake.
    • Recent rainfall is expected to reduce fire behaviour for a short-term period. Separation Lake Weather Station recorded 23 mm of rain overnight August 10, with an additional 2.8 mm overnight August 11 - though rainfall was not consistent across the fire area.
    • New fire starts as a result of recent lightning activity are expected to emerge as conditions dry out.
    • Firefighters are assessing opportunities to action the fire’s edge while weather conditions permit. Additional crews are being moved into strategic areas as they become available.
  • Red Lake 51
    • The fire has been remapped to 53,522 hectares and located approximately 24 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation.
    • Fire behaviour is smouldering with some visible smoke.
    • Sprinklers have been removed from structures in Deer Lake First Nation.
    • Crews continue laying and working hose lines on strategic areas of the fires. Heli-buckets continue to assist where needed.
  • Red Lake 65
    • The fire has been remapped to 20,254 hectares and located 6 kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation.
    • Fire behaviour is smouldering with some visible smoke.
    • Sprinklers have been removed from structures in Poplar Hill First Nation 
    • Crews continue laying and working hose lines on strategic areas of the fires. Heli-buckets continue to assist where needed.

60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

