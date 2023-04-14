iHeartRadio
12 & 13 Year-Old Facing Charges After Dispute In Sturgeon Falls


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On April 10, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a dispute at a residence on Williams Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

Three young people were asked to leave the property and one young person brandished a knife before leaving. Two of them later returned and damage property in the yard.

No person had been injured and as a result of the investigation, two young people have been arrested:

A 12-year-old-person, from West Nipissing, was charged with, mischief under $ 5,000.

While a 13-year-old-person, from West Nipissing, was charged with, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in May 2023, in North Bay.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

