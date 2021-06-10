14 New Forest Fires Confirmed In The North Wednesday; 9 Of Those Are Near Sudbury

Just a day after NO new forest fires were discovered in the Sudbury region, a much different story to tell you today unfortunately.

As of yesterday afternoon, there were 14 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region. 9 of those are in the Sudbury region.

The largest, Sudbury 33, is located approximately 3 kilometres north of highway 637. It is not yet under control at 5.1 hectares.

Sudbury 34 is not yet under control at 2 hectares. It was confirmed late this afternoon on the west side of Wolf Creek, approximately ten kilometres southwest of Burwash.

