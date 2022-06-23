15 Year-Old Charged After Driving An ATV Through Soccer Field & Nearly Striking A Child
The following is a release from the OPP:
"On June 21, 2022 at approximately 7:45 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) driving through a soccer field and almost hitting a child in the Town of Espanola.
Officers patrolled the area and located the ATV at a business on Centre Street. The driver of the ATV was identified and was subsequently arrested.
A 15-year-old individual has been charged with Dangerous Operation contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on August 8, 2022.
The identity of the accused has been withheld as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. "
