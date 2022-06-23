iHeartRadio
12°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

15 Year-Old Charged After Driving An ATV Through Soccer Field & Nearly Striking A Child

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On June 21, 2022 at approximately 7:45 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) driving through a soccer field and almost hitting a child in the Town of Espanola. 

Officers patrolled the area and located the ATV at a business on Centre Street. The driver of the ATV was identified and was subsequently arrested. 

A 15-year-old individual has been charged with Dangerous Operation contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code. 

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on August 8, 2022. 

The identity of the accused has been withheld as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. "

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram