15 Year-Old Charged In Relation To Indecent Act Incidents On Junction Creek Pathway

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"As a result of the ongoing investigation, Detectives in the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division identified, located and arrested the individual believed to be responsible for numerous Indecent Acts on the Junction Creek walking path in the month of July.

On July 24, 2022, Detectives charged a 15 year old with Indecent Act x5 and Criminal Harassment x5.

The youth was released on an Undertaking with a Court date of September 29, 2022 to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ORIGINAL

We are requesting the Public’s assistance in order to identify the individual involved in two Indecent Act incidents that occurred along the Junction Creek walking path between Martindale Road, Regent Street and Kelly Lake Road on July 2, 2022 and July 12, 2022.

Information provided is that a young man has been seen exposing and inappropriately touching himself along the path on two separate occasions by two individuals.

He is described as being a White man in his late teens to early 20’s, with a slim build and of average height. He is described as having short brown hair and is clean shaven.

It has not been reported that the young man is aggressive, however, we encourage community members walking in the area to walk with a partner or in a group, especially at night, to tell somewhere where you are going and when you’re expected to return, always carry a cell phone and if you feel you are in danger or threatened by someone, call Police immediately and provide as much information as possible regarding physical and clothing descriptors."