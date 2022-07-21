15 Year-Old Facing Charges After Theft Of Vehicle In Windy Lake Area
The following is a release from the OPP:
On July 16, 2022, at 3:09 a.m. members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the theft of a motor vehicle from a residence on Lochhead Street, Unorganized Township (Windy Lake).
As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old-person, was arrested and charged with:
- Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent, contrary to section 335(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)
The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in September 2022, in Sudbury.
The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).
