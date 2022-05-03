15 Year-Old Facing Multiple Charges After Family Dispute In Sturgeon Falls

The following is a release from the OPP:

On April 28, 2022 at 8:29 a.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a family dispute at a residence on Fourth Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

Police attended the residence and located a young person, who had damaged property and assaulted the homeowner with a sharp object.

The homeowner was transported by Nipissing Paramedic Services to the local hospital with non-life threating injuries as a precaution.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old-person, from West Nipissing, was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Assault with A Weapon

Mischief Under $ 5,000

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in June, 2022, in North Bay.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).