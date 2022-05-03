iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

15 Year-Old Facing Multiple Charges After Family Dispute In Sturgeon Falls

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On April 28, 2022 at 8:29 a.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a family dispute at a residence on Fourth Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).

Police attended the residence and located a young person, who had damaged property and assaulted the homeowner with a sharp object.

The homeowner was transported by Nipissing Paramedic Services to the local hospital with non-life threating injuries as a precaution.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old-person, from West Nipissing, was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault
  • Assault with A Weapon
  • Mischief Under $ 5,000

 

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in June, 2022, in North Bay.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram