150 KM/H In A 100 KM/H Zone = Stunt Driving Charges Laid


On Mar. 26, 2023, members from the Nipissing West OPP charged a 54 year-old for stunt driving after passing a police vehicle at 150km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The accused also received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension, and a 14-day vehicle impoundment. 

Police are once again taking this opportunity to remind you to slow down & drive safe. 

