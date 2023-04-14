iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

16 Year-Old Facing Charges After Serious Assault At Manitoulin Secondary School


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

An attack at a local high school has resulted in aggravated assault and assault charges against a young person.

On April 11, 2023, shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Community Safety Officer for the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) at 107 Bay Street, Billings Township. The officer responded to an assault in progress in the hallway of the school.

A 15-year-old student was located unconscious on the floor. Two other students were assaulted while trying to intervene. MSS staff responded immediately with First Aid. The injured victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result, a 16-year-old person from Little Current, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), was arrested and charged with:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Assault - two counts

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay at a later date.

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram