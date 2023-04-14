16 Year-Old Facing Charges After Serious Assault At Manitoulin Secondary School
The following is a release from the OPP:
An attack at a local high school has resulted in aggravated assault and assault charges against a young person.
On April 11, 2023, shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Community Safety Officer for the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) at 107 Bay Street, Billings Township. The officer responded to an assault in progress in the hallway of the school.
A 15-year-old student was located unconscious on the floor. Two other students were assaulted while trying to intervene. MSS staff responded immediately with First Aid. The injured victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result, a 16-year-old person from Little Current, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), was arrested and charged with:
- Aggravated assault
- Assault - two counts
The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay at a later date.
You may be interested in...
-
Driver Involved In Big Nickel Mine Rd Crash Charged With Impaired Operation Causing Bodily HarmThe investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact our Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171 extension 2421
-
61 Year-Old Person Killed After HWY 17 Collision Involving 4 VehiclesIf anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
-
16 Year-Old Facing Charges After Serious Assault At Manitoulin Secondary SchoolAs a result, a 16-year-old person from Little Current, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), was arrested and charged