16 Year-Old Sudbury Teen Facing Charges After Stabbing Incident On Elm Street


Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 1:55 p.m. on February 1, 2023, officers were dispatched the area of Elm Street in relation to a Weapons complaint.

Information provided was that two youths were involved in an altercation and one of the youths had stabbed the other.

The 16-year-old youth who sustained the stab wound was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with non-life-threatening injuries while the other 16-year-old youth fled on foot prior to police arrival.

Just after 6:50 p.m., officers located the 16-year-old in the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Louis Street.

He was placed under arrest and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

This is a target and isolated incident as the two individuals involved are known to each other.

He was held in custody overnight to attend Bail Court today, February 2, 2023 to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

