17 Year-Old Arrested & Charged After Downtown Stabbing Incident On Medina Lane

An official UPDATE from Sudbury Police:

"Through the investigation, Detectives identified the individual believed to be responsible for the stabbing as a 17 year old young man from Greater Sudbury

Just before 12:40 a.m. this morning, September 23, 2021, Detectives from our Break Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit of our Integrated Crime Section assisted by Patrol Officers located and arrested the youth on Elgin Street in Greater Sudbury.

The 17 year old has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Carrying a Concealed Weapon

 Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

 Attempt to Commit Murder

 Failure to Comply with Release Order

 Fail to Comply with Sentenc

He cannot be named as per the Young Offenders Act. He attended Bail Court today to answer to the charges."

ORIGINAL

"Around 8:30 p.m. on September 15, 2021, we were called in relation to an Assault with a Weapon in the area of Medina Lane in Greater Sudbury. Information provided was that an unknown individual had stabbed a woman while she was walking on the path off of Medina Lane.

Upon arrival Officers located a 26 year old woman who had sustained what is believed to be a stab wound. She was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with serious injuries.

Through the investigation it has been determined that an unknown individual approached two women walking on the path and knocked one of the women to the ground while stabbing her. The individual fled on foot prior to Police arrival."