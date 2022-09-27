18 Year-Old Caught Going 167 KM/H On HWY 69; Stunt Driving Charges Laid
Provincial Police in the Sudbury area have charged an 18 year-old person from Scarborough for stunt driving on Highway 69.
The vehicle was traveling at 167 km/h in a posted speed limit of 100 km/h.
The OPP would like to again remind the public, to slow down & drive safe!
You may be interested in...
-
18 Year-Old Caught Going 167 KM/H On HWY 69; Stunt Driving Charges LaidProvincial Police remind you to slow down & drive safe.
-
Sudbury Police Locate 11 Year-Old Anna Peltier-Laidley In Good HealthSudbury Police thank you for your help.
-
Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools under 'hold and secure'Ontario Provincial Police issued an emergency alert asking people in Wiikwemkoong to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon.