18 Year-Old Killed After Serious Collision Near Parry Sound

The following is a release from the OPP:

One person is deceased, one person sustained serious injuries and another sustained minor injuries after a collision involving a motor vehicle.

Members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted by the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU), Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Seguin Fire Department continue to investigate a fatal collision involving a single motor vehicle on Badger Road in Seguin Township, approximately 15 kilometers south of Parry Sound. The collision occurred in the early hours of April 15, 2023.

The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rockface.

The driver, 18 years-of-age, is deceased. A passenger 28 years-of-age sustained serious injuries while another passenger sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital. All involved parties from Parry Sound.