18 Year-Old Man Arrested After Robbery At Convenience Store On Lorne Street

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Shortly after 9:35 a.m. this morning, December 8, 2022, we received a call regarding a Robbery that had just taken place at a convenience store on Lorne Street. Information provided was that a man had entered the store, approached the cash, became aggressive with the employee behind the counter and then stole the cash till from the register. The man fled on foot prior to police arrival. The employee was not injured during the altercation.

Officers immediately arrived in the area including members of our Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and K9 Unit. Officers began a K9 track that led them to a residential building on Lorne Street.

Due to the immediate concerns for public safety and based on exigent circumstances, members of our ERU made entry into the unit and located the man inside. Upon searching the man after the arrest, officers located what is believed to be 10 grams of Fentanyl.

The 18 year old man has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

• Robbery

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Mischief

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

He will attend Bail Court in order to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process.

We would like to commend all personnel involved with this call as it required a coordinated response from units across the service and resulted in the timely arrest of the person believed to be responsible."