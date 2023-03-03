19 Year-Old Caught Travelling 102 km/h In Posted 60 Zone On HWY 144
Provincial Police in the Sudbury area recently stopped a vehicle for speeding on HWy 144 in Sudbury.
A 19 year-old was caught traveling at 102 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
The driver was charged with stunt driving.
The OPP would like to remind the public, to slow down & drive safe.
