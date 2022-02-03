19 Year-Old Facing A List Of Charges After Unique Situation Near Walden
The following is a release from the OPP:
On January 31, 2022 at approximately 11:17 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a vehicle that was out of gas on Highway 17, near Walden.
The complainant reported that their passenger had left to go get gas but had not returned. Further investigation revealed that the complainant was a suspended driver. Officers arrived on scene and subsequently arrested the driver.
A 19 year-old female from Windsor was charged with:
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon (Three Counts), contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking - Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking - Opioid (Other Than Heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance For The Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA
- Driving While Under Suspension (Three Counts), contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Class G1 License Holder- Unaccompanied By Qualified Driver, contrary to section 5(1) - O. Reg 340/94 of the HTA
- Possession Unmarked Cigarettes, contrary to section 29(2) of the Tobacco Tax Act
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 4, 2022.
