19 Year-Old Sudbury Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Driving Impaired

OPP

On April 10, 2021 at 4:55 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Noelville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a vehicle parked in an unsafe manner, leaking fuel on Highway 535, St. Charles.

It was determined that the driver had signs of impairment and was arrested, then transported to the Noelville OPP detachment for further testing.

 As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 19 year-old woman from Sudbury, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
  • Young driver - Blood Alcohol Concentration above zero
  • Operate unsafe vehicle
  • Person under 19 years consuming liquor
  • Individual - fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency

 

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and a Part III Summons' and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2021, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the 17th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Nipissing West Detachment area in 2021. 

