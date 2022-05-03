19 Year-Old Teen Handed Stunt Driving Charges After Traveling 151 KM/H On HWY 69
The following is a release from the OPP:
On May 1, 2022 at 9:34 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 151 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, City of Greater Sudbury.
As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with:
" Race a motor vehicle
The driver was issued a 30 day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 18, 2022, in Sudbury.
