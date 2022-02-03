iHeartRadio
-19°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

2 Fatalities Reported After Wednesday's Fatal Collision On HWY 69

OPP

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On Wednesday February 2, 2022 at approximately 12:50 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Carling Fire Department, North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME), Ministry of Transportation (MTO) were called to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 69 just south of Pointe au Baril.

Police investigation revealed that a northbound motor vehicle collided with a southbound tractor trailer.

The driver of the motor vehicle Joseph GIROUX, 74 years-of-age and passenger Suzanne PHARAND 68 years-of-age of Sudbury Ontario were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

The collision is still under investigation. 

The Highway has re-opened.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram