2 Fatalities Reported After Wednesday's Fatal Collision On HWY 69

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On Wednesday February 2, 2022 at approximately 12:50 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Carling Fire Department, North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME), Ministry of Transportation (MTO) were called to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 69 just south of Pointe au Baril.

Police investigation revealed that a northbound motor vehicle collided with a southbound tractor trailer.

The driver of the motor vehicle Joseph GIROUX, 74 years-of-age and passenger Suzanne PHARAND 68 years-of-age of Sudbury Ontario were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

The Highway has re-opened.