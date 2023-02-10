2 French River Men Facing Charges After 'Discharging Weapons Towards A Target' In Unsafe Manner

The following is a release from the OPP:

On February 8, 2023, at 5:47 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a neighbour dispute at a residence on Cartier Street, French River.

A neighbour was discharging weapons towards a target in an unsafe manner.

As a result of the investigation, the weapons were seized and two people were arrested.

A 39 year-old man from French River was charged with, careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1), of the Criminal Code (CC)

A 52 year-old man from French River was charged with:

· Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

· Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC

Both accused were released on an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 13, 2023, in Sudbury.