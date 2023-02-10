iHeartRadio
-9°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

2 French River Men Facing Charges After 'Discharging Weapons Towards A Target' In Unsafe Manner


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On February 8, 2023, at 5:47 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a neighbour dispute at a residence on Cartier Street, French River.

A neighbour was discharging weapons towards a target in an unsafe manner.

As a result of the investigation, the weapons were seized and two people were arrested.

A 39 year-old man from French River was charged with, careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1), of the Criminal Code (CC)

A 52 year-old man from French River was charged with:

·      Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

·      Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC

 

Both accused were released on an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 13, 2023, in Sudbury.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram