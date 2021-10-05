2 Furry Friends Rescued From Monday's Apartment Fire On Frood Road
PHOTO CREDIT: Sudbury photographer John Lappa
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the suspicious fire that took place Monday morning at an apartment building on Frood Road.
Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says seven occupants of the three-unit building managed to leave with no reports of injuries, however one dog did perish.
2 cats had to be rescued and given oxygen.
The fire marshal will investigate the fire alongside Greater Sudbury Police.
