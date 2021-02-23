2 Hikers Rescued By OPP After Getting Stranded On Drifting Ice Floe Near Tobermory

A pair of hikers stranded on a ice floe near Tobermory had to be be rescued by provincial police over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to Cyprus Lake Road at Bruce Peninsula National Park around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The hikers had been walking on the ice when a large piece broke away from the shoreline, drifting into Georgian Bay.

A concerned citizen dialed 911, "They better hurry. This is getting wider and wider as we speak," said the caller.

Thankfully, the hikers were rescued & suffered no injuries.

