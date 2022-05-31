iHeartRadio
2 More Impaired Drivers Removed From Our Sudbury Highways

OPP

Both of the following releases are from the OPP:

On May 27, 2022, at 6:38 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 69, Burwash Township. 
Police located the vehicle, and the driver declined any medical attention. 
The driver was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the Sudbury OPP Detachment for further testing. 
Drugs suspected to be fentanyl was seized by police.
As a result of the investigation, a 53 year-old woman from Sudbury, was charged with:
"    Operation while impaired - blood drug concentration, contrary to section 320.14(1)(c) of the Criminal Code (CC)
"    Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC
"    Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs Substance Act

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2022, in Sudbury.
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

 

------------------------------------------------------

 


On May 24, 2022, at 1:53 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 69, in the Greater City of Sudbury. 
Police located the vehicle, and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was transported to the Sudbury OPP Detachment for further testing. 
Open liquor was located inside the vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, a 43 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:
"    Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
"    Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC
"    Having liquor in open container in unauthorized place, contrary to section 41(1) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 22, 2022, in Sudbury.
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
 

