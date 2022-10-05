2 More Stunt Drivers Charged On HWY 144 In Sudbury

Provincial Police in the Sudbury area were recently on HWY 144 in Sudbury.

2 drivers were charged for stunt driving.

A 32 year-old from Regina was traveling at 143 km/hr, while a 20 year-old from Dowling was traveling at 134 km/h, both in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Police, again, ask that you slow down & drive safe.