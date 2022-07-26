2 More Stunt Drivers Facing Charges In Sudbury

The following are releases from Provincial Police:

"On July 23, 2022, at 8:53 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 130 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 70 km/h construction zone on Highway 69, Burwash Township, in the District of Sudbury

As a result of the investigation, a 65-year-old person from Komoka, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

" Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

" Speeding - construction zone, contrary to section 128, of the HTA

" Speeding 50+ Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128, of the HTA

The driver was issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons' and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 6, 2022, in Sudbury."

"On July 24, 2022, at 8:53 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 145 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 70 km/h construction zone on Highway 69, City of Greater Sudbury

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old person from Toronto was arrested and charged with:

" Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

" Speeding - construction zone, contrary to section 128, of the HTA

" Speeding 50+ Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128, of the HTA

The driver was issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons' and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 6, 2022, in Sudbury."