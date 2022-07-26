2 More Stunt Drivers Facing Charges In Sudbury
The following are releases from Provincial Police:
"On July 23, 2022, at 8:53 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 130 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 70 km/h construction zone on Highway 69, Burwash Township, in the District of Sudbury
As a result of the investigation, a 65-year-old person from Komoka, Ontario was arrested and charged with:
" Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
" Speeding - construction zone, contrary to section 128, of the HTA
" Speeding 50+ Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128, of the HTA
The driver was issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released on Provincial Summons' and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 6, 2022, in Sudbury."
---------
"On July 24, 2022, at 8:53 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 145 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 70 km/h construction zone on Highway 69, City of Greater Sudbury
As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old person from Toronto was arrested and charged with:
" Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
" Speeding - construction zone, contrary to section 128, of the HTA
" Speeding 50+ Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128, of the HTA
The driver was issued a 30-day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released on Provincial Summons' and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 6, 2022, in Sudbury."
A Unique Sight: Salmon Coming Upstream At Bridal Veil Falls In KagawongWhat a unique sight it is!
15 Year-Old Charged In Relation To Indecent Act Incidents On Junction Creek PathwayThe youth was released on an Undertaking with a Court date of September 29, 2022 to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Sudbury Police Arrest Man Wanted for Uttering Death ThreatsSudbury police arrested 36-year old Cordell Miller. He was taken into custody without incident in the South End of Sudbury on Friday afternoon. He will be in court Saturday to answer to charges of uttering death threats and several counts of failing to comply with a probation order, among others.