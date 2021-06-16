iHeartRadio
2 New Forest Fires Sparked Near Capreol Tuesday; Not Yet Under Control

2 new forest fires were sparked in the Sudbury area Tuesday...

Sudbury 42 is just North of Capreol, about 3 hectares in size...Not yet under control...And Sudbury 43 is just Northeast of Capreol, .5 hectares in size & also not yet under control.  

Even though we have seen a bit of rain lately & our open air fire ban was lifted, the fire hazard ranges from mostly moderate to high throughout the North.  

The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high for the central and northern portion of the region, with an area north of Chapleau showing an extreme hazard. The southern portion of the region is seeing a low to moderate hazard today.

For more info, head to ontario.ca/forefires

