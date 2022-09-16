2 People Seriously Injured After Vehicle Collision On Paris Street Thursday Afternoon
A couple serious vehicle collisions in the city yesterday (Thursday) afternoon...The first was on Paris, near Ramsay Lake Road...Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries...The roadway is open this morning...
The second crash happened where the Lasalle Extention meets Frood Road...Two vehicles collided, but no injuries were reported.
No other details have been provided.
