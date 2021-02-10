2 Rabbit-Hunters From Aurora Charged By Sudbury Police After Found Stuck On Capreol Trail

Monday morning, Monday, February 8, 2021, Sudbury Police received a call from the Sudbury Trail Plan (S.T.P.) in relation to a vehicle being driven on one of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club (O.F.S.C.) trails. Information provided was that a trail groomer had seen a vehicle driving on the “C” trail North of Capreol and that the vehicle was stuck.

"A member of our Rural Community Response Unit and a Game Warden with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (M.N.R.F.) conducted a patrol in the indicated area in order to locate the vehicle.



As a result of this patrol, the vehicle was located and the two occupants of the vehicle were found to be from different households in Aurora. The two individuals indicated that they were in our jurisdiction camping and hunting rabbits. A loaded firearm was also located in the vehicle.



Our Officer and the Game Warden issued fines under the Trespass to Property Act for driving the vehicle on an OFSC Trail ($65), under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act – Stay-at-Home Order for failing to comply with an order ($880) and under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act for having a loaded firearm in the vehicle ($615).



The individuals were directed to pack up their belongings and to return home as per the provincial Stay-at-Home Order.



The GSPS, MNRF, and STP would like to remind community members that driving a motor vehicle on a prescribed snowmobile trail is an offence under the Trespass to Property Act. These trails are maintained by the respective snowmobile clubs and are for snowmobile use only. With few exceptions, a valid O.F.S.C. Trail Pass must be affixed to your snowmobile when riding on the trails.



For more information on the complete regulations with regards to Trail Permits, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/laws/regulation/010185"

